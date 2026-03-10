Jessica Karin Riedy (née Nordstrom), 45

Jessica Karin Riedy (née Nordstrom), age 45, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on March 4, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jessica was born on June 1, 1980, in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, to Todd Nordstrom and Donna King (née Harshman). She always cherished her youth in Minnesota, graduating from New Prague High School before earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Minnesota (BS, Speech and Hearing Science) and UM Duluth (MA, Speech and Language Pathology).

Jessica was as skilled as she was passionate in her work as a Speech Therapist delivering the highest standard of evidence-based care to elementary school-aged children for over 20 years. She began her career at Woods Cross Elementary School in Utah, before moving to the low country of South Carolina in 2009. Scores of children at Oakbrook Elementary School and later at the Palmetto SPOT benefitted from her patience and talent as a speech therapist. Over the years Jessica further specialized in working with children with autism.

In 2007, Jessica married the love of her life and best friend, Matthew David Riedy of Sandusky, Ohio. Together they built a life centered on love, family, and unwavering support for one another. Jessica was a devoted wife and an extraordinary mother whose greatest joy was raising her three daughters, Madeline (16), Violet (13), and Hazel (7). She was also passionate about gardening with native plants and stewardship of the environment. Jessica will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have crossed her path for her compassion, strength, and bravery. In the face of her terminal illness, she always maintained her grace and resilience, inspiring everyone who knew her. Jessica’s warmth, genuine kindness, and deep empathy for others left a lasting impression on family, friends, and her community.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna King; her grandparents, Clyde Nordstrom; Evelyn and Donald Harshman; and Donald and Gloria Bell. Jessica’s loss is devastating for her loving husband Matt; her beloved children, Madeline, Violet, and Hazel; her parents, Todd and Wanda Nordstrom; her grandmother, Becky Nordstrom; her sisters Gloria Pioske, Grace Ramos, Sara Christenson, and Melinda Hix; her in-laws Andrew Riedy and Elizabeth Westfall; her numerous cherished siblings; and a heartbroken circle of aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless dear friends.

A celebration of Jessica’s life will be held first from 6-9 p.m. on March 27 at the Kings Grant Clubhouse, 222 Fairington Drive, Summerville, SC, 29485 and again later at the Lord of Life Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota, details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Jessica has requested that charitable donations be made to the Great Tails Animal Rescue, 201 Northwest 4th Street #200, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 https://www.greattailsanimalrescue.com/make-a-donation.

Jessica’s love, strength, and spirit will live on in all who knew and loved her.