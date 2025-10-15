James Rosendahl, 81

The family of James Rosendahl wish to announce his passing on October 8, 2025 in Cuero, TX at Whispering Oaks.



He was born the youngest child of Charles and Dolores Rosendahl on October 12, 1943, in New Prague, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard; sister Rita Rosendahl Shimota, and brother William (Jill) . He leaves behind his sister Lois (Ivan) Edel; son Dan Rosendahl (Sharon); daughter Joanna, grandsons Aiden and Mateo.



James was very proud of serving in Vietnam, and of his work with Measurex Inc. for many years. He enjoyed fishing, playing music, working on old cars, and giving everyone he knew a nickname.

He will be missed