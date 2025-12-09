James “Jim” Schiprett, 77

James Milo “Jim” Schiprett, age 77, of New Prague, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Burnsville on December 6, 2025.

Jim was born on February 18, 1948, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Milo and Mary Schiprett. He graduated from New Prague High School in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. During college, Jim was drafted into the United States Army. Choosing service over an education deferment, he proudly served his country.

After his military service, Jim returned to New Prague, where he purchased his grandmother’s property and built his home. After New Prague, he moved to Lakeville and then to Burnsville. In 2009, he met Karen Rae Huerd. They became engaged in 2016, and she remained his forever fiancée and devoted life partner.

Jim loved being outdoors. Gardening and canning brought him joy, especially sharing the fruits of his labor with others. He enjoyed camping with friends and family and found great satisfaction in simple, meaningful time spent outside. Cooking for others was his love language, and those who knew him would agree he made the best baked beans around.

Jim was a thoughtful and stoic man. Quiet in nature, genuine in spirit, and sincere in his words. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous and deeply valued his personal sobriety. Giving back was important to him; he volunteered at the VA Hospital and was an active member of Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeville, Minnesota, where he also volunteered regularly. Jim was a volunteer cook for the Burnsville Senior Center Fun and Friendship.

Jim is survived by his sisters, Marion Ellman and Judy Nelson; sisters-in-law, Maryann Schiprett and Pam Schiprett ; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is also survived by his loving life partner, Karen Rae Huerd; children of his heart, Shellie (Dan) Geunther, Stacy Kiehl, and Carmen Schmiesing; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Jerome; nephews, Mike Ellman and Jon Nelson; brother-in-law, Dennis Ellman; and son of his heart, Micheal Schmiesing.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610 Main Street E., New Prague, MN. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 19, 2025, at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 10970 185th Street W., Lakeville, MN, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

