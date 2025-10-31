Irene Rose Scheffler, 100

Irene Rose Scheffler, age 100, of Benson, passed away Monday, October 27, 2025, in Benson, Minnesota.

Irene was born October 9, 1925, on the family farm in Rice County near Veseli, Minnesota, to Bohumil and Ludmilla (Kalina) Simon. She was the fifth of nine children.

Irene attended Most Holy Trinity Catholic School and New Prague High School. On October 21, 1947, Irene was married to Raymond Scheffler in Veseli, Minnesota. Irene and Ray were married 68 years at the time of Ray’s passing in 2015.

Residents of Benson since 1948, Irene helped as a bookkeeper for Ray’s business for 39 years. In later years she worked at Fingerhut Manufacturing and Snip & Stitch in Benson.

Irene was a longtime member of Saint Francis Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Benson VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, gardening, reading and was an excellent seamstress. She especially enjoyed golfing in Minnesota and Arizona. Her last round at Benson Golf Club was at age 91. For 25 years Irene and Ray enjoyed winters in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Irene is survived by her children: Susan Crepeau of Benson, Joan Scheffler of Arlington, TX, Monica (Scott) Swartz of Willmar, and Jill (Byron) Payne of Wayzata; daughter-in-law Marge Scheffler of Benson; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brother Eugene (Ceil) Simon; sister-in-law Janet (Milton) Simon; as well as forty plus nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond; son Michael Scheffler; son-in-law Thomas Crepeau; sisters Laura Jirik and Sylvia Rezac; brothers: Ray, Albert, Robert, Milton and infant brother Joseph; sisters-in-law: Ann, Florence and Elvira Simon; brothers-in-law Tom Jirik and Armond Rezac.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Church in Benson, MN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Blessed be Irene’s memory.