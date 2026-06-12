Harold K. “Mac” McMahon, 98

Harold K. “Mac” McMahon, age 98, of New Prague, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 9, 2026.

Mac was born to George and Alice (Roach) McMahon on May 31, 1928, in Bruce, South Dakota. His family later moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where he graduated from high school. He continued his education at South Dakota State University in Brookings, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. While attending college, he served in the ROTC program and later entered active duty in the United States Air Force, serving in the USAF Hospital System.

Before his military service, Mac met the love of his life, Therese “Terry” Thielen. They were married in 1950 and spent the next 70 years building a beautiful life together and raising their family.

They started their family of six in Minneapolis and moved frequently due to employment opportunities and military service. Along the way, they lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, New York, and Mankato before finally settling in New Prague in 1961, when they purchased Jerry Smith Rexall Drug Store.

Mac worked in pharmacies throughout Sioux Falls and the Minneapolis–St. Paul area before purchasing Jerry’s Rexall Drug Store in New Prague in 1961. The business later moved and became McMahon-Snyder Drug. Through the years, Mac developed a successful partnership with Dick Zweber, and together they owned and operated the pharmacy until Mac’s retirement in 1992.

Mac was a true gentleman. Kind, patient, and generous, he cared deeply for the people around him and was admired by all who knew him. He was always willing to help someone in need and took great pride in serving his community. Every customer who walked through the doors of his pharmacy was treated with compassion and respect. His profession was more than a career, it was his way of caring for others and improving the lives of those around him.

A dedicated community leader, Mac was involved in numerous organizations throughout his life. He served as President of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce, President of the Minnesota Pharmaceutical Association, a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of Rotary, a board member of the New Prague Golf Club, and a member of both the National Association of Retail Druggists and the American Pharmacists Association.

Mac was an avid golfer who enjoyed the game well into his nineties and proudly recorded three hole-in-ones during his lifetime. He loved card games and belonged to several bridge clubs. In retirement, Mac and Terry spent 30 winters enjoying the sunshine in Naples, Florida.

Above all, Mac was an honorable man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and teacher. He led by example, quietly demonstrating the values of hard work, faith, kindness, and service to others. His impact on his family, friends, and community will not be forgotten.

The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers of Praha Village and St. Croix Hospice who provided comfort, compassion, and support throughout Mac’s final journey.

Mac is survived by his children, Peg (Eric Moses), Jim (Linda), Bob (Peg), Dave (Diane), and Betty (Tom) Murphy; grandchildren, Nick (Michelle Adams), Jonathan (Sara), Mitchell, Tim (Amanda Drewsen), Kenny (Andrea), Megan (Justin) O’Connor, Kate (Patrick McCrea), David (Tessa), Blake (Chelsey), Lindsey (Matt) Mauritz, Jamie (Mike) Mohlin, Matt (Lolly) Murphy, Mark (Mel) Murphy, Natalie (Dominik) Olownia, Patrick (Sophie) Murphy, and Ryan Murphy; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Therese; his son, Richard “Dick”; his infant brother, Robert; and his great-granddaughter, Ally.

A visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610 Main St. E., New Prague, MN 56071.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 8:30–10:30 a.m. prior to Mass at Bruzek Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, with military honors provided by the New Prague Area Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Wenceslaus Catholic School.

Condolences at: www.BruzekFuneralHome.com