Fidelis “Charlene” Scheffler, 89, passed away on December 17, 2025, at The Rosemount. She was born in Sand Creek Township, Scott Co., MN, to Carl M. and Fidelis T. Tieben Schmitz. She grew up in Credit River Township, attended District 16 Grade School, Lakeville High School and graduated from Prior Lake High School and went on to receive an Associate in Arts Degree from Normandale Community College.

She married Matthew George Scheffler November 9, 1957, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Prior Lake, MN. They resided in Cedar Lake Township, St. Patrick, MN, where they farmed and raised their six children. They retired to Lake Tetonka in Waterville and later resided in Lakeville/Rosemount area.

Charlene held many positions in the community over the years; Confraternity of Christian Doctrine teacher for ten years at St. Patrick Catholic Church. President and Secretary-Treasurer of the Confraternity Catholic Women at St. Patrick, Secretary-Treasurer of St. Patrick Baseball Association and was chairperson for many church and Baseball Association activities. She was a lifetime member of the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208. She continued to be active at the senior center where she was an ambassador and part of a Wii bowling team.

She was employed by Rahr Malting Co., Shakopee, MN, Minneapolis Moline, Hopkins, Agri-Industries, Inc. and Minnesota Valley Engineering, New Prague and retired as the Corporate Controller for Richard’s Asphalt Company, Savage, MN.

She had many hobbies including fishing, gardening, and traveling. Her travels took her to Germany, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Panama, and many other states.

The hobby that brought her the most joy and pride was researching family ancestries. In her spare time, she could be found at the local cemetery or courthouse engrossed in documents. Her computer skills and eye for detail produced the most amazing genealogy books. She loved sharing her knowledge with family and friends.

Her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy! She enjoyed the boys’ wrestling matches at NPHS, granddaughter’s soccer games, track, choir concerts and church events.

She is survived by her children; Judy (Jeff) Olson, Duane (Jeanne) Scheffler, Corinne (Jerry) Ratzlaff, LaVonne (Kevin) Paur, Dale (Tammy) Scheffler, Dominic (Kimberly) Scheffler, grandchildren; Amy (Adam) Paulson, Tracy (Ryan) Plonsky, Chris and Eric Empey, Matthew A., Faith and Grace Scheffler, Alex and Max Scheffler; great-grandchildren; Grayson, Miller, Hadley Plonsky and Riggs Paulson; step-grandchild; Josh McClure (Lilly and Dutton); sisters-in-law; Carol Schmitz of Rosemount and Pat Scheffler of Shakopee. Preceded in death by husband, Matthew Scheffler; parents, Carl & Fidelis Schmitz, sisters; LuAnne Tellers, Benoite Stepka, Juliane Schoer, brother, Cy Schmitz; brothers-in-law; Francis Tellers and Lawrence Stepka.

Services at All Saints Church in Lakeville, MN, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mass at 11:30 a.m., with luncheon to follow. Burial at Fort Snelling, Wednesday, December 31, at 11:15 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to University of Minnesota Foundation for Diabetes or Gillette Children’s at Gilletteechildrens.org

White Funeral Home

Lakeville 952-469-2723

Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com