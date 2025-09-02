Evelyn Marie (Stepka) Scheffler, 98

Evelyn Marie (Stepka) Scheffler, age 98, of rural New Prague, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2025, at Traditions of Montgomery, where she has resided for 5 years.

Evelyn was born May 23, 1927, to John and Barbara (Hanzal) Stepka, at New Prague Community Hospital. She was the 2nd of 7 children and was raised on the family farm in Helena Twp, Scott Co. near St. Catherine’s. She graduated from New Prague H.S. in 1945. Soon after, she began working at Montgomery Ward’s in St. Paul.

Evelyn met Joe Scheffler at a dance at the Spring Lake Dance Hall, and that was the beginning of a beautiful romance. They were married on June 12, 1948, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Lake, where she was a member all of her life. She and Joe had celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary before Joe’s death in 2020.

Evelyn and Joe worked together in all things from farming to raising 8 children, one of whom died at 5 years old, Monica Josephine. Their strong faith in God, family, neighbors, friends and community all helped to bring them through this most difficult time.

Evelyn was a meticulous bookkeeper for the farming and household operations. She raised a large, thriving garden, canning and freezing for enjoyment all winter long and was always willing to share the abundant produce with neighbors, friends and family. Her bread baking skills were the best, with her kolacky’s being very popular bidding items at church functions. She enjoyed being involved in her church and community in so many ways, especially all things Prolife, bringing Holy Communion to the home bound, visiting the sick and dying through hospice and donating 14 gallons of blood. She was honored with the Scott County Senior Citizen Volunteer Woman of the Year Award in 2005 for donating over 3,585 hours. She attended daily Mass and walked 2 miles a day spring, summer, fall and winter.

Evelyn loved being a grandmother to 28 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 3 on the way. She attended many 1st Holy Communions, Confirmations, weddings, ballgames, recitals, concerts, plays, birthday parties, coronations and any other celebrations her family could think to have. She was able to talk our dad into taking the entire family to a resort in northern MN for a winter getaway every year, for about 20 years.

Both Joe and Evelyn enjoyed playing cards with friends and family any chance they had, hosting family reunions, and a visit over a meal when ever family or friends stopped by.

Evelyn is survived by her children, daughters Mary (Pete) Nytes, Waterville; Gloria (Larry) Flicek, Rochester; Eileen (Andy) Froelich, Park Rapids; sons Hilary (Marilyn Chrast) Scheffler, Lonsdale; Mark (Sandy VonBank) Scheffler, New Prague; Paul (Angie McDonough) Scheffler, Faribault; John (Patricia Braith) Scheffler, St. Patrick; 28 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, one sister Jeannette Fremouw, Menomonie, WI; 4 sisters-in-law Delores Stepka, Elko New Market, Rosie Stepka, Lonsdale, Pat Scheffler, Shakopee; Charlene Scheffler, Rosemount, and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Scheffler, daughter Monica Scheffler; grandchild, Isaac Scheffler, and great-grandchild Melissa Parrish; brothers, Joseph at 5 yrs. old, Roman, Lawrence, John and Clarence Stepka and many other relatives.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Lake, Monday, September 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Miller officiating. Visitation prior to the service, at the church beginning at 9:30, rosary at 10:45. Lunch will follow Mass in the St. Patrick Social Hall.

Memorials are preferred to St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Lake or towards Masses to be read for Evelyn at St. Patrick.