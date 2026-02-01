Eunice Mae Ott, 97

Eunice Mae Ott, age 97, of Lakeville, MN, passed away on January 29, 2026. Born and raised on a farm in Cherry Grove Township, Eunice carried her rural roots, faith, and love of service throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ott; her infant brother, Sanford; siblings, Shirley Johnson and Millard Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Dick Bellows and Lyle Johnson. Eunice is survived by her children, Tom (Jean), Greg (Becky), and Carol; seven grandchildren, Carissa, Megan Houghton (Michael), Marie, David (Kasey), John (Olivia), Sam (Brandi), and Ben (Amy); and three great-grandchildren, John and Addison Houghton and George Ott. She is also survived by her sister, Lois Bellows, and many other relatives and friends.

Eunice was a registered dietitian and longtime active member of Christiania Lutheran Church. She found great joy in attending her grandchildren's school events, sporting activities, and family milestones. For the past five years, Eunice resided at Beehive Homes of Lakeville, where she received thoughtful and compassionate care. Her family is sincerely grateful for the care and kindness she received.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Christiania Lutheran Church, Lakeville. Visitation will take place Friday, February 6, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home, Lakeville, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to Christiania Lutheran Church.

White Funeral Home 952-469-2723

