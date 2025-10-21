Ervin J. Haman, 76

Ervin J. Haman, age 76, of New Prague, died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Monday, October 20, 2025. Ervin was born on September 17, 1949, in Rugby, North Dakota, to Fred and Theresa (Schirle) Haman. He grew up on the family farm in Towner, ND, and after graduating from high school, went on to attain his degree from the University of North Dakota. His love of pyrotechnics brought him to Minnesota to work in the industry. It was there that he met the woman who lit the pyrotechnics of his heart! He and Tracy Vanasek were married on January 5, 2008, at their home and so began a life of shared devotion and beautiful memories.

Erv worked as the director of business development (aka, sales) in the fireworks industry, for the most part with RES Pyro. His interest in pyrotechnics started as a young child – he spent his summers riding calves in the local rodeo and using his prize money to buy fireworks. 30 years later, that interest became his career. “He who has smelt the smoke, is never free again.” He called himself a “man of 15 hats” and one of those was the creative visionary that he was in the pyrotechnics industry, choreographing in his head the shows that he wanted to present. “We make art with our hands, touch it with our heart, and shoot it up to the heavens.” He was a member of the Pyrotechnics Guild International and chaired many of the earlier national fireworks conventions when they were held in Fargo.

In his job, within the first 30 seconds of a sales meeting, he was “your best friend”. He carried that in his private life as well, with his congeniality, warmth, story-telling ability, and simply a love of people! He rolled with everything and not much got him down.

He and Tracy enjoyed wine, both collecting and trips to wine meccas like Napa, Sonoma, and Paso Robles. Their love of travel took them all over the world to Malta, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Japan, Peru, Ecuador and the Galapagos. Domestically, he could be found dallying in and creating beautiful gardens; he loved flowers and was noted for his lilies and dahlias. His other devotion was to cats, currently five favorites shared his home, and his home was filled with evidence of his love of these furry friends! His warmth, his zest for life, his positivity, and his can-do personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Erv is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Vanasek of New Prague; son, Paul Haman; siblings, Helga (Glen) Thiel of Rugby, ND, Larry (Ruth) Haman of Towner, ND, Elaine (Ed) Fick of Austin, TX, Gerald Haman of Grand Forks, ND, Ingrid (Mark) Hove of Grand Forks, ND, Allan (Deb) Haman of Minot, ND; parents-in-law, Edward & Shari Vanasek of Belle Plaine; sister-in-law, Trish (Chad) Meschke of Prior Lake; niece & nephew, Allie & Noah Meschke. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

