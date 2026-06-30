Eric John Emanuelson, 50

Eric John Emanuelson, age 50, passed away June 27, 2026, at Abbott Northwest hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.

Eric was born in Ishpeming, MI, on February 13, 1976, to John and Cathy Emanuelson. He was raised in Ishpeming, MI, and Negaunee, MI, and graduated in 1994 from Negaunee High. He was always active in sports, especially football. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

He lived in New Prague the last 23 years and worked as a welder at Chart Industries.

He is survived by his mother, Cathy Emanuelson of New Prague, father John (Mary) Emanuelson of Neguanee, MI, sister Kim (Dan) Wendel of Shakopee, brother Craig (Krista) Emanuelson of New Prague, maternal grandmother Mary Kilberg of New Prague, four nephews; Jake, Zach, Gavin and Mason and several cousins, aunts and special friends.

Eric will be remembered for his kindness, his love of a good joke and his big laugh. Private family service was held and Eric was cremated per his wishes.