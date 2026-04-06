Elmer Gustave Jabs, 95, of Jordan, Minnesota, passed away on March 27, 2026.

A visitation will be on Monday, April 13, 2026, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home in Jordan. A Christian Funeral held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Prior Lake. Rev. Dr. Brent Parrish will preside. Interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Elmer was born March 6, 1931, in Jordan, Minnesota, and grew up on a farm in the river bottoms near Louisville Township. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

On February 11, 1956, he married Grace Alice Minge, and together they built a life centered on faith, family, and hard work, raising six children. Elmer spent many years farming while also working at Belle Plaine Block and Tile and later at Rosemount Inc., where he was recognized for designing a tool that significantly benefited the company.

A devoted member of Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elmer lived his faith through quiet humility, kindness, and a deep love for his family. In his later years, he enjoyed time with family, garage sales, auctions, bingo, and creating memorable Christmas light displays that drew visitors from near and far.

Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Grace A. Jabs, and his son, Marlan Jabs.

He is survived by his children: Alan, Yvonne, Barbara, Leon, and Charlanne, along with extended family.

Elmer will be remembered for his strong faith, tireless work ethic, and the love he shared with those around him.

Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation

www.BallardSunderFuneral.com