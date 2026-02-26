Donna Marie Cochran, 65

Donna Marie Cochran, age 65, passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026, in Sebring, Florida. Donna was born on July 21, 1960, in New Prague, Minnesota, the daughter of Gilbert and Shirley Schoenbauer. She attended school at St. Benedict, New Prague Schools and graduated from Mankato State with degrees in Early Childhood and Education.

She taught at Sebring schools a number of years, then devoted many years of her life working as the office manager at their family owned business of Cochran Brothers Roofing in Sebring, FL. Donna enjoyed baking and crafting, but above all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and family. She was deeply involved in her community, volunteering with both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She took great pride in her role coordinating Girl Scout cookie sales, a responsibility she handled with enthusiasm and care.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Cochran; her daughter, Erin Brouillard (Jared) of Minneola, Florida; her son, Kevin Cochran of Tampa, Florida; and her beloved grandchildren, Alexander and William Brouillard. She is also survived by her mother Shirley Schoenbauer and siblings: Mary Holec, Karen Schoenbauer, Dolores Schoenbauer, Judy Liddell, Christine Oliver, and William Schoenbauer. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Schoenbauer, and her sisters, Frances Merwin and Laura Schoenbauer.

Mass will be held Wednesday, March18, 2026, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 11 a.m., 105 N 5th St, Mankato, MN, 56001, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.