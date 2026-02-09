Donald E. Novak, 75

Donald E. Novak, age 75, of St. Patrick, Minnesota, passed away on February 8, 2026, after surviving a stage IV cancer diagnosis, and fighting Parkinson’s with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on December 24, 1950, to Eugene and Helen Novak in New Prague, Minnesota, where he spent his formative years on the family farm in St. Patrick.



A proud graduate of New Prague High School, Donnie furthered his education by attending vocational school for tractor mechanics. In 1972, he took over the family farm alongside his first wife, dedicating many years to dairy farming.

In 1990, he married Kathleen Page, and they shared 23 wonderful years together until her passing in 2013. After retiring from dairy farming in 1998, Donnie explored several career paths, which included a position with Scott County Transit, where he met his beloved current wife, Annetta Williams-Novak.



Donnie is survived by his devoted wife, Annetta; children Megan (Douglas) Eichhorst, Jeffrey (Lela Mann), Krista (Robert Rutherford), and Missy (Kyle Dennis); Annetta’s children Crystal (Matt) Polski, Kyle (Sarah) Gildea, and Angela Gildea; and nine cherished grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings, Joni (Dennis) Kadrlik, Betty Kubes, and Lolly (Drew) Lawrence, as well as many other loving family members and friends. Donnie is preceded in death by his second wife Kathleen, his parents Eugene and Helen, and his brother-in-law Bob Kubes.

Throughout his life, Donnie embraced a variety of interests. He enjoyed traveling to warm, tropical locations with his friends and loved ones, golfing, fishing, playing cards and outdoor activities. He was a proud supporter and fan of St. Patrick Baseball teams and enjoyed watching the games. Above all, he treasured the moments spent with his family and close friends, who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will occur at the Czech National Cemetery in New Prague at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred, or you may choose to plant a tree in memory of Donnie. Condolences at www.bruzekfuneralhome.com