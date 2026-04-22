Dennis L. Swenson, 88

Dennis L. Swenson, age 88, of New Prague, passed away at home April 20, 2026, with his loving wife of 53 years, Miriam, by his side.

Dennis is survived by his wife Miriam; many nieces, nephews; and other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, S. August and Cora (Jacobson) Swenson; siblings, Alta Loy, Orvin Swenson, Carroll Swenson, and LaVerne Gibbins.

A celebration of Dennis’s life will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 4, 2026, at FaithPoint Lutheran Church, 1051 W 270th St., New Prague, MN 56071, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10:00 a.m. at church. Interment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN at a later date. Memorials are preferred to FaithPoint Lutheran Church or Special Olympics.