Delores Ann Lang, 93

Delores Ann Lang, age 93, formerly of New Hope, passed away February 8, 2026.

Delores was born to Lillian and James Shimota in Belle Plaine Township. She grew up in and around New Prague, MN. After high school she moved to Minneapolis and met her husband, Bernie. They were married September 4, 1954. Delores enjoyed being a homemaker, wife, mom, and grandmother. Time with the family and friends, cooking, gardening, and travel were things she enjoyed.

She willingly gave her time, kindness and care to family and friends. Delores was a member of St. Raphael’s Rosary Society, and Auxiliary member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. She will be remembered dearly.

Preceded in death by husband Bernard, infant son James, parents, and sister Lorraine (Francis) Nickolay. Survived by children Tom (Val) Lang, Gary (Elizabeth) Lang, Margaret Firkus, Michael Lang, and Mark (Lana) Lang; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, Crystal. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411

www.gearty-delmore.com