David Peter Flaherty, formally of New Prague, MN, passed away in Phoenix, AZ, on January 17, 2026. Born to John and Gertrude on September 9, 1957, David loved God, his Harley, and Maggie.

Proceeded in death by father, John; mother, Gertrude & stepfather, Donald Wilkins; brother Terrence. Survived by brothers Steven (Sandy), Joseph (Kathy), John, and many nieces & nephews. Also survived by his special dog, Maggie, whom he loved with all his heart.

A special thank you to his many friends who assisted him in his final chapter of life.

Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. Visitation one hour prior.