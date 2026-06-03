Carol Margaret Kratochvil Carlson - Celebration of Life

Carol Margaret Kratochvil Carlson, 76, passed away on January 28, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

A Catholic Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home, 610 Main St. E., New Prague, MN 56071, with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment immediately following the service at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, New Prague, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please make online gifts in memory of Carol Carlson to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation: http://give.bafound.org/goto/Carol_Carlson