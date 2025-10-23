Betty Gill, 84

Betty Gill, age 84, of Union Hill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 22, 2025, on the very day she and her beloved husband once celebrated their wedding anniversary

She was born on May 21, 1941, in New Prague to Casper and Isabel (Ruhland) Giesen. Betty was raised in the Union Hill area and graduated from New Prague High School in 1959. On October 22, 1960, she married Norbert Gill at St. John’s Catholic Church in Union Hill. Together, they made their home on the family farm on the west side of Union Hill, where they raised their six children.

Betty was a devoted homemaker and a woman of many talents. She loved canning and baking - especially wedding and birthday cakes - and was a skilled seamstress. She poured her heart into caring for her family and was a steadfast presence in their lives. Over the years, Betty also held several jobs and retired from Chart Industries in 2006.

A lifelong member of the Catholic Aid Society, Betty’s deep faith guided her daily life. She was a passionate supporter of Union Hill baseball and a proud fan at her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her loving husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children: Barb (Roger) Beckius, Brenda (Ken) Kubes, Mark (Connie) Gill, Mick (Nancy) Gill, Sue (Pat) Russo, and Terri (Paul) Berg, all of New Prague; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Anita Kratochvil of New Prague; brothers: Norbert (Mary) Giesen of New Prague, Ambrose (Patricia) Giesen of Cold Spring, Joe (Mary) Giesen of Belle Plaine, and Werner (Kathy) Giesen of New Prague; and sisters-in-law: Susan Giesen of Bloomington and Mary Ann Gill of Belle Plaine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Don Giesen; sister, Mary Ann Dobbelmann; and sister-in-law, Rose Gill.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Union Hill with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place that morning at Bruzek Funeral Home from 7:30 - 10:30. Burial will occur after Mass at the church cemetery followed by lunch at the New Prague Golf Club.

bruzekfuneralhome.com