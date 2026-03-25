Anna Mae Witt, 95

Anna Mae Witt, age 95, of New Prague, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on March 22, 2026.

Anna Mae was born on September 4, 1930, to Thomas and Evelyn Shaughnessy on her family’s farm in St. Thomas, Minnesota. She grew up on the farm and graduated from Le Sueur High School. After earning her teacher training certificate, she began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in St. Thomas.

She met her husband, Werner, at a dance, and the two were married on June 9, 1951, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. They made their home in New Prague, where Anna Mae began teaching in 1965 while also working toward her bachelor’s degree from Mankato State University. She went on to teach fifth grade at St. Wenceslaus School for over 30 years.

Anna Mae had a deep love for teaching and cherished the relationships she built with her students. She had an incredible memory, often recalling names, birthdates, and even the number of loose teeth pulled in class. She taught with warmth and care, but her students also knew when structure and discipline were needed. Her passion for teaching extended beyond the classroom, as she continued to guide and encourage her own children at home. Her legacy as an educator will be remembered by both her family and the many students whose lives she touched.

Anna Mae had a gentle and loving heart. She never missed a chance to say “I love you” and was known to be moved to tears during meaningful moments. She welcomed her children’s friends into her home, creating a place where everyone felt comfortable and cared for. She was famous for her brownies and chocolate chip cookies! A natural conversationalist, she had a genuine interest in people and their stories and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone.

She was adventurous and loved to travel, exploring the world with Werner, on her own, and with family. Her travels took her to places such as Australia, India, Singapore, Greece, Argentina, Thailand, Nepal and Chile where she embraced different cultures with curiosity and appreciation.

Anna Mae also had a remarkable interest in family history. She was well-versed in her own family’s lineage and took great joy in learning about others’ connections, often uncovering relationships and shared histories.

Her faith was a cornerstone of her life. A devoted Catholic, she faithfully prayed the Rosary and regularly attended Mass. She also found great meaning in visiting holy places during her travels.

Later in life, Anna Mae became an active member of the Praha Village community, even speaking at its opening ceremony. When she moved there, it quickly became a second family to her, and she deeply valued the friendships and sense of belonging she found.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Werner; her brother, Thomas Shaughnessy Jr.; and her infant brother, Patrick.

Anna Mae is survived by her children: Tom (Lori Sandel); Terry (Elizabeth); and Mary (Ron) Rynda; her grandchildren: Luke (Kristin), Adam (Emily), Carolyn (Ryan) Lieser, Rachel (Adam Rieves), Daniel (Lila), Joel, Megan Rynda, and Elizabeth Rynda; and 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 8:00 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, with a private family interment at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Wenceslaus School Endowment Fund.