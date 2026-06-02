Angeline (Angie) Singer, 97, was reunited with her husband and many dear relatives and friends in heaven on May 24, 2026, at Presbyterian Homes in Bloomington, MN. Angeline (Pexa) Singer was born on October 11, 1928, in her parents’ farmhouse in Helena Township, Scott County, Minnesota.

She attended Teachers’ Normal School in Le Center, MN, for one year, then began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse before she turned 18. She met her husband, Frank, at Teachers’ College. They taught together in a two-room schoolhouse for a year and a half before getting married on December 28, 1950.

They started their family in Le Center, MN, then moved to Bloomington, MN in 1960. She began working for Bloomington Public Schools in food service in 1966. She advanced from a volunteer position to cook, baker, then head cook over more than 26 years, retiring from Valley View Elementary School in 1992. She was an active volunteer at Abbott NW Hospital and at St. Bonaventure Church, where she coordinated their Loaves and Fishes program. She worked as an election judge and sponsored the resettlement of a family from Viet Nam. With her family she hosted an AFS student from Norway. After her retirement, Angie became an avid world traveler, visiting many countries in Central America and Europe as well as traveling to China and Australia.

Angeline is survived by her children Mary Jo Cobb, Betty (Brian) Singer-Towns, Jim (Nancy) Singer, Sue Singer, Ann (John) Elward, and Joan (Gary) Sadecki, AFS daughter Marit Oyen, 11 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren, brother Allen Pexa, sisters-in-law Helen Pexa and Diane Pexa, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Singer, her parents Wencel and Bessie Pexa, her brothers George, Leonard, and Danny Pexa, her sister Marian Rud, her sisters-in-law Rosie and Carol Pexa, her parents-in-law Francis and Catherine Singer, and her brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Bernie Singer.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. The mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beforehand, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Angie’s family offers heartfelt thanks to the fine community at Presbyterian Homes Bloomington where she was able to enjoy an active lifestyle of volunteering, making new friends, trying new activities, and inspiring others to do the same. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Presbyterian Homes Bloomington, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, or Minnesota Public Radio. www.GILLBROTHERS.com