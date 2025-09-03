Angela A. “Angie” Simon, 94

Angela A. “Angie” Simon, age 94, of New Prague, died peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Angie was born on July 13, 1931, in New Prague, to Benjamin J. and Emma (Turek) Novak. She attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and graduated from New Prague High School in 1949.

After graduation, she worked at Tony’s grocery store in New Prague. Angie went to many dances at the Park Ballroom in New Prague, where she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Jim Simon. They were married at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague on April 14, 1956. They operated a crop and dairy farm where they raised their four children.

Angie was an active member of the Altar Society at the Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli. She enjoyed being a homemaker, in every aspect of the word. She raised beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and was exceptional at cooking, baking and canning. She was known for her apple slices, bacon sandwiches and dumplings. But her ultimate joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was never a time that she missed spending time with any of them. Each one of them held a very special place in her heart.

Angie is survived by her children, Mark (Mary) Simon, Patty Solheid, Cathy (Mike) Prochaska, Phyllis (Bob) Zondlo; grandchildren, Josh Simon, Sammi (Josh) Schultz, Stephie (Ammar) Killu, John (Kait) Solheid, Ben (Courtney) Prochaska, Brittany (Brady) Stauffer, Brianna (Alex) Lindeland, Brooks (Leah) Prochaska, Blake Prochaska, Emma Zondlo, Kyle Zondlo and Andrew Zondlo; great-grandchildren, Gia, Benny and James Schultz, Kendall and Beckham Killu, Cecilia Solheid, Hattie, Rhodes and Navy Stauffer, Ella, Levi and Lane Lindeland; sister-in-law Lorraine Simon; brother-in-law Bernard (Marion) Simon; many family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim on August 7, 2003; twin sister, Marilyn in infancy; son-in-law, Ken “Whitey” Solheid.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli with Father John Lapensky officiating. Visitation will be held in church from 8:30-11:00. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Veseli with lunch to follow at the New Prague Golf Club. bruzekfuneralhome.com