William John “Bill” Russ, 83

William John “Bill” Russ, age 83, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2026, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.

Bill was born on July 3, 1942, in Chisholm, Minnesota, to Tony and Mary (Mehelich) Russ. He graduated from Chisholm High School with the Class of 1960. He continued his education at Hibbing Junior College for two years and attended Bemidji State College for one year before being drafted into the United States Army. Bill completed basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and was stationed in Germany from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1968. Following his military service, he returned to Bemidji State College, graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

Later that year, Bill accepted a teaching position at Montgomery-Lonsdale High School, where he taught physical education and health for 31 years until his retirement in 2001. In addition to teaching, he served as head coach for the boys’ swim team and assistant coach for football and track. In 1989, he proudly started the girls’ swim team.

During his first year at MLHS, Bill met a fellow physical education teacher, Jeanne Berndt. The two began courting and were united in marriage on April 24, 1971. Together, they raised two children and spent 55 wonderful years building their life in Montgomery.

Bill had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially playing golf. An avid golfer, he spent nearly every possible day on the course. While he jokingly claimed to be “dragged along” on vacations, he truly cherished the opportunities to travel, enjoying Caribbean cruises, as well as trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Niagara Falls, Washington, D.C., and Myrtle Beach.

In 2006, Bill was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Over the past 20 years, he faced the challenges of the disease with remarkable strength, determination, and resilience, continually overcoming obstacles with quiet courage.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne of Montgomery; children, Kathryn (Daniel) Sprenger of Sartell and Gregory (Vicki) Russ of Arlington, WA; grandchildren, Ryan and Danyka Sprenger, Brenna Russ, Veronica (Jacob) Paul, Catrina (Nathaniel) Shipley, Anthony Russ, and Dayne Russ; adopted grandchildren, Lilibeth, Jesse, Anton, Peter, and Kamryn; great-grandson, Jasper Shipley; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Russ, Dianne Berndt-Conners, and Gayle Berndt; brother-in-law, Roger (Debbie) Berndt; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Anthony James Russ; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Olga Berndt; niece, Caroline Hirschman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026, at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery, with interment to follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bill to St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com