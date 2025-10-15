Rose Mary (Rosie) Gill passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 14. She was born on July 30, 1932, to Joseph and Eva (Dorzinski) Gill and grew up on the family farm in rural Union Hill. She graduated from New Prague High School and went on to dedicate her life to a long and successful career in the banking industry, retiring in 2004.

In 2003, she moved to New Prague. Rosie was an avid card player and enjoyed being part of a card club with her family. She loved shopping, birdwatching, dining out, tending to her flower gardens, and spending time with family dogs. Traveling was another of her passions, especially throughout the United States and to Poland.

She was also a wonderful teacher’s aide at heart, often helping her nieces—who are teachers themselves—with schoolwork and classroom preparation, something she did with great care and pride.

Her most cherished moments were those spent with her brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Gill and Betty Gill both of Belle Plaine; many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Beatrice Stepan, Ceil Kane, Gertrude (in infancy); brothers, Alois, Hilly, Joseph, Alphonse, Norbert.

Services are pending.

