Oscar Gene May, 94

Oscar Gene May, age 94, passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026, at Mala Strana Healthcare Facility in New Prague.

Oscar was born on January 30, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas, the middle son of Jarrett Brown and Lola Belle May. His childhood was spent swimming in the river, playing with cousins, and roaming the countryside unsupervised. His parents were teachers, and money was tight. As Oscar liked to say, “We ate a lot of beans.” From a young age, he was fascinated by airplanes, a passion that later expanded to motorcycles and just about anything with an engine.

After graduating, Oscar tried several jobs before ultimately deciding to enlist in the Air Force. He was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where the cold was so severe that some of the men froze the tips of their ears due to inadequate winter clothing during outdoor marches. Oscar made many friends in Rapid City, and one of them invited him to New Prague for a weekend visit. It was there that he met his future wife, Marilyn Prokes. Many trips were made between Rapid City and New Prague before Oscar and Marilyn were married on September 17, 1955, in New Prague.

Following their wedding, the newlyweds moved to Florida so Oscar could attend Embry-Riddle School of Aviation. Their first daughter was born there. After his graduation, they returned to Minnesota, where four more children were born while Oscar worked at various airports around the Twin Cities. Later, Oscar and Marilyn decided to move to New Prague to be closer to her family. Oscar took a job with Modern Aero in Eden Prairie and, with the help of Marilyn’s uncle, built a new home south of New Prague, where they lived for 55 years. Their last son was born there, completing their family.

Oscar’s hobbies included building radio-controlled airplanes, reading, and taking on many gardening and landscaping projects. And of course, motorcycles. He often rode his motorcycle to work and repaired bikes for his sons and others in the surrounding area.

Oscar and Marilyn traveled frequently to Texas to visit his family and attended many Air Force reunions in Rapid City. They loved playing dominoes and Yahtzee together late into the night. In their later years, they did nearly everything together, and Oscar often said he felt like a lucky man.

After Marilyn’s death in May, doctors told the family that Oscar likely would not live long after losing his soulmate. Once again, he surprised everyone. He lived another six months, making friends wherever he went. After his accident, he said he wanted to go to Giesenbräu with his sons, and he did, along with many other small outings with his family. We hope he enjoyed those last months as much as his family did. Oscar was known for his integrity, kindness, patience and his dry humor. His children and grandchildren will cherish his memory.

Oscar is survived by his children, Linda (Jerry) Hagel of Montgomery, Marty (Joan) May of New Prague, Pat (JoAnne) May of Northfield, Steve (Deb) May of New Prague, Susie Bennett of New Prague, Mike May (Justin Uhde) of New Prague; grandchildren, Jacki Tate (Ryan), Justin (Desiree) Hagel, Kimberly (Stephen) Pettinelli, Allison May, Nichole May, Matt Loesch (fiancé, Melody Cole), Genevra (Chris) LaFond, Ashley (Alex) Suihkonen, Wade (Christina) Bennett, Wes Bennett, Libby Bennett; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Tom May; and many other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; and grandchildren, Nicholas May, and Annie Suihkonen; and his brother Jack May.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 19, 2026 at St. Wenceslaus Church, with Fr. Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home before Mass. Interment at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the New Prague Area Veterans Honor Guard. Following with lunch at the KC Hall.

bruzekfuneralhome.com