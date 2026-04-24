Michael "Mike" P. Bohnsack, 40

Michael "Mike" P. Bohnsack, age 40, of Montgomery, passed away surrounded by his family on the morning of Saturday, April 18, 2026, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mike was born in New Prague on June 21, 1985, to parents Richard and Barbara (Flicek) Bohnsack. He graduated from New Prague High School with the class of 2003. He later continued his education by earning a degree in auto mechanics from Dakota County Technical College. He worked for Napa Auto Parts and recently Winco Generators until his diagnosis. Mike loved his farm, tractors, cows, his dog Diesel, and his family. He was known for his big heart and being a “gentle giant”. He protected those he loved fiercely. He loved hunting and fishing with his sons and future in-laws. His famous line (on both sides of the family) was “I am mom’s favorite”. Mike was always available at the “drop of a hat” for anyone when needed. This was especially shown in his work with the family business.

Mike is survived by his fiancé, Michelle Duffney of Montgomery; two sons, Nathaniel and Bennett of Montgomery; his parents Richard and Barbara Bohnsack of New Prague; and siblings Dave (Jen) Bohnsack of New Prague and Brenda (Brandon) Petersen of New Prague. He will forever be known as Uncle Mikey to Wyatt Bohnsack and Uncle MM to Hunter Petersen and baby Petersen. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dan Bohnsack.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. At 2:00 p.m. friends and family are invited to share stories or memories, and at 3:00 p.m. a closing prayer service will be officiated by Father Michael Barsness.

schoenbauerfuneralhome.com