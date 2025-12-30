Mary Kay Dolejs, 82

Mary Kay Dolejs, age 82, of Nicollet, formerly of Montgomery, died on the afternoon of Sunday, December 21, 2025, at Mala Strana Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center in New Prague.

Mary Kay was born in Saint Peter on August 2, 1943, to parents Lawrence and Helen (Mack) Schoeb. She and her sister Patti were raised on a farm outside of Cleveland. After graduating from Cleveland High School in 1961, she went on to taking business courses at Mankato State before beginning her administrative career at Queen of Peace Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Health System) in New Prague. She would later move to the Human Resources Department and was proud to have spent over 4 decades in that hospital before her retirement.

As a young woman, Mary Kay loved to dance and would often attend dances at local ballrooms where she would go on to meet her future husband Dale. She was joined in marriage to Dale Emil Dolejs on June 27, 1964. They would make their first home in New Prague before moving to Montgomery to raise their family. She was a member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery where she had been previously involved with the Altar and Rosary Society and other groups.

In her free time, Mary Kay enjoyed shopping, getting her hair and nails done, and spending time with her family. She loved Christmas most of all and making it special for everyone. From her professionally wrapped presents (that would make a trail from the tree to the front door) to her delicious fudge and Chex mix that everyone would enjoy and get a to-go tin to enjoy later.

She especially loved any time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren spoiling all and loving every minute of it. She also loved spending time with her grand-dog Volt who she would lovingly refer to as her Volt-man with whom she had a special bond and yes she spoiled him too.

Mary Kay was one of the kindest, most selfless people you could ever meet and touched many lives. She will be missed dearly but brings a smile knowing she is now able to enjoy her Sprite on ice and chocolate-covered donuts.

Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Dale of Nicollet; two children, Dean Dolejs of Mankato and Jacie (Kris) Craigie of Apple Valley; three grandchildren, Christopher (Liz) Dolejs of Georgetown, TX, Danielle (fiancé Jim) Flagg of Cannon Falls, and Haylie Craigie of Apple Valley; and five great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Declan, Cayden, Melody, and James; a sister, Patti (Ron) Perry of Mankato; a nephew, Dustin (Sara) Perry of Buffalo, NY; and a great-niece, Lorelei. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and a niece, Stephanie Perry.

Mary Kay’s family will host an event to greet family and friends and celebrate her life at a time to be later announced. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is assisting Mary Kay’s family with their arrangements.

