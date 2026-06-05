Mary Jean Turek, 76

Mary Jean Turek, age 76, of Lonsdale, passed away on June 3, 2026, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Mary was born on October 31, 1949, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Nathan and Rose (Dietz) Washa. She grew up in Le Center before moving to Montgomery, where she attended Montgomery High School. On September 3, 1966, she married John Turek, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Together they shared 59 years of marriage and built a life centered on family and caring for others.

Mary devoted her life to her family. While raising her children, she cooked school lunches at Most Holy Redeemer School and later worked at Cornerstone until the age of 75. She was known for her strong work ethic, warm heart, and unwavering support of those around her. Mary always tried to see the good in every situation and was known for her positive attitude, friendly nature, and love of visiting with family and friends. She truly enjoyed being around people and never hesitated to lend a helping hand.

Family was the center of Mary's life. She cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a proud and loving grandmother whose greatest joy came from watching her family grow. Her kindness, encouragement, and unconditional love will be remembered by all who knew her.

Mary enjoyed crafting, especially her diamond art, visiting the casino, and spending time with loved ones. Halloween was a favorite holiday of hers since she was born on that day but everyone loved her tray of Christmas cookies she made each year. Mary was a source of comfort, strength, and support to many throughout her life.

Mary is survived by her husband, John Turek of Lonsdale; daughters, Shay (Ken) Pesta of Eagle River, Alaska, Carrie (Mike) Chapman of New Prague, and Lynnea (Ryan) Cleasby of Lonsdale; 10 grandchildren, Kimberly (Justin), Kristen (Mitch), Kaleb (Jordan), Emma, Sophie, Mark, Becky (Joe), Annabelle, Gavin, Paige; eight great-grandchildren, Kailee, Jaelyn, Ayla, Stella, Finn, Rone, Scarlette, Avery; her sister, Sharon (Pete) Kendrigan; her brother, Bob (Nancy) Washa; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Rose Washa; her infant son, Shawn Michael Turek; and her brother, Ken Washa.

Mary's legacy of love, kindness, and devotion to family will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.

Schoenbauer Funeral Homes