Margaret Ann "Peggy" Iverson, 67

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Iverson, age 67, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born to Richard and Doris (Perkinson) Krenik. She grew up in Montgomery and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1977 before continuing her education at Mankato State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1981.

Peggy began her teaching career in the fall of 1982 at St. Mary’s Catholic School in New Trier, teaching first and second grade. She later taught third grade at St. Wenceslaus School in New Prague from 1983 to 1990. Before teaching, she spent summers working at Green Giant in Montgomery.

On October 5, 1984, Peggy was united in marriage to Dr. Geoff Iverson at Holy Redeemer Church in Montgomery. Together, they built a life centered on love, family, and unwavering support for one another. After starting her family, Peggy devoted herself to raising her sons, a role she cherished deeply. She had an intense love for reading and learning, and instilled those same passions in her family.

In 2001, Peggy returned to teaching in Montgomery, where she made a lasting impact on her students and colleagues. She spent much of her time teaching fourth grade, a role she embraced with patience, creativity, and compassion until her retirement in June of 2020. Peggy had a special gift for connecting with children, especially those who needed extra attention or understanding, and she was deeply admired by both students and fellow educators.

Peggy was a devoted mother who rarely missed a moment in her sons’ lives. From football and basketball to baseball and countless school activities, she was always there - cheering them on, encouraging them, and supporting them wholeheartedly.

Her greatest joy in life was becoming a grandmother. She had a special way of connecting with her grandchildren and treasured every moment she spent with them. Whether it was reading books, playing games, or surprising them with thoughtful gifts, Peggy’s love for them was evident in everything she did.

Peggy was a quiet, selfless, and deeply caring person. She expressed her love through simple but meaningful gestures - handwritten notes, carefully chosen gifts, and the warmth she brought into her home. She had a natural sense of style, enjoyed trying new recipes, and found happiness in creating a welcoming and loving environment for her family. As a member of Holy Redeemer Church, her life reflected her values of kindness, humility, and devotion to others.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Geoff Iverson; her sons, Eric (Ashley) Iverson of Mankato and Ryan (Lexi) Iverson of Lonsdale; her four cherished grandchildren, Eleanor, Amelia, Walker, and Anna; her mother, Doris Krenik; her siblings, Rick (Mary) Krenik of Kilkenny, Tim Krenik (Kathy Davidson) of Montgomery, and Bill (Kristy) Krenik of Montgomery; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Peggy will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her steady presence, and the deep love she had for her family. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the students she inspired, and the family she loved so dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Krenik; and her brother, Nick Krenik.

Visitation for Peggy will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2026 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Celebration of Peggy’s Life will continue on Friday from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Revival on Main in Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions, all which will be donated to Tri-City United Montgomery Elementary School, in honor of Peggy.

Schoenbauerfuneralhome.com