Kay Barriball Keohen, 89

Kay Barriball Keohen, age 89, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 8, 2026, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Kay was born on April 3, 1936, in St. Anne, Illinois to Orland and Vada (Coon) Beaupre. She fell in love with the first love of her life, Richard (Dick) Barriball and got married on May 10, 1956. They were blessed with four children, Scott, Craig, Pam and Faith.

In addition to raising her family, Kay had a full life; she loved to travel, garden, golf and play cards of all kinds, but most of all, Kay loved her family and always put them first. Kay lost Dick to a massive heart attack when she was only 50 years young. Thankfully, God had another plan for Kay, this really great guy by the name of Jake Keohen or as we called him “Pops” came into her life and brought happiness back once again. They married on July 22, 1989. Kay and Jake loved to be involved in the community. Kay worked at the Parish office for many years. They both helped with the church’s Fall Festival doing the chicken dinners forever. They moved on to helping with the two big parades in town. They were selected to be the Grand Marshals of Kolacky Days in 2018. They did a bit of traveling and truly enjoyed being together. Pops brought four more sons and a daughter-in-law into the family, Jake, Tim, Dee Dee, Pete and Matt, the family never had a dull moment.

Kay is survived by her four children, Scott (Diane), Craig (Carolyn) Barriball, Pam (Larry) Edel, Faith (Randy) Blanchette; and Pop’s sons, Jake, Pete and Matt Keohen; Pop’s daughter-in-law, Dee Dee Keohen; nine grandchildren, Josh (Kim) Edel, Jake (Megan) Edel, Jedd (Emily) Edel, Tracy (Savanna) Barriball, Jay Barriball, Abby (Christopher) Frye, Alex (Amanda) Blanchette, Parker (Selly) Barriball and Spencer (Micah) Barriball; 14 great-grandchildren, Mathew, Dominic, Joey, Vada and Noah Edel, Quinn, Reece and Tori Frye, Aria Blanchette, Easton, Lilyana, Vera Mae, Kannon and Brody Barriball; sister, Mary Jill (John) Hardy; other relatives and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard “Dick” Barriball and Jake “Pops” Keohen, Jake’s son, Tim “Wally” Keohen; her parents, Orland and Vada Beaupre; sister, Lana Adent; and brother, Guy Beaupre.

Kay’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 17, at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Montgomery. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Mass is at 11 a.m. following the burial at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery, there will be a luncheon and refreshments served at the Montgomery National Golf Course.

Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Faribault.

Visit boldtfunerahome.com for information and guestbook.