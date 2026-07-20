Julia Washa

Julia “Julie” Mary Washa died peacefully under the care of the staff at the Mankato Mayo Hospital on July 16, 2026.

Born to Frank and Mary (Malecha) Nohava on February 16, 1929, at Lonsdale, Minn. Attended Immaculate Conception grade school and high school. Graduated in 1946.

After graduation she moved to Montgomery where she accepted a job as teller for Citizens State Bank. On October 19, 1948, she married Roy Washa in Lonsdale, Minn., officiated by Father Charles C. Jurik.

Together with her husband they made their home in Montgomery and started raising their family of six boys: Robert (Bob), William (Bill), Roy Jr., Joseph (Joe), James (Jim) and Steven (Steve).

When the children were able to safely stay home unsupervised, she accepted a teller job at First National Bank where she worked for a few years and then became a cashier at the Food & Fuel convenience store for a few more years.

Julia was devoted to her Catholic faith and active in church and school activities, such as serving as Council of Catholic Women’s Treasurer for three terms, the annual church festivals preparing and serving chicken (fund raising) dinners, home baking and sewing items for the craft booth and Country Store. Finally, she was a member of the America Legion Auxiliary organization.

Growing up as the 10th of 14 children, upon returning from school she faced a big basket of clothes that needed ironing. That was her chore. She learned cooking and baking from her mother and mother-in-law Bessie Washa. Despite being legally blind due to macular degeneration, she still enjoyed baking goodies by guiding her son Jim to make kolacky, cookies, pies, and dinner rolls for all holiday family gatherings.

She lived in the same house built by herself and her husband in 1951 until her death in 2026.

She also enjoyed needlework, sewing, playing cards, and gardening.

Julie is survived by her sons: Robert (JoAnn), Roy Jr., Joe (Kim), Jim, Steve (Jean), her grandson Michael (Megan), her great-granddaughters Clara, Julianna, and her sister Theresa.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22, 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 Vine Ave W, Montgomery. Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery west of Montgomery. A funeral luncheon will be held at the American Bar & Grill after interment.