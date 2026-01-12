Joseph Theodore Peerboom, 97

Joseph Theodore Peerboom, age 97, of Le Sueur, MN, passed away peacefully at home on January 9, 2026. He was a cherished husband, father, Papa, and friend whose quiet strength and kind spirit will be deeply missed.

Joseph was born on September 29, 1928, in Benson, MN, and grew up with three sisters and two brothers. He was a proud father of two children, JoAnn Junk and Bill Wollin, who preceded him in death in 2016, Kay Wollin, his daughter-in-law, who preceded him in death and Harry Junk, his son-in-law. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Chantell Junk, Joel Wollin, Stephanie Junk Williams, Troy Wollin, and Billy Wollin, along with twelve great-grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren as well as Sookhee Wollin, Andre’ Williams and Stacy Wollin.

Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years, including during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he worked for General Motors until his retirement. In 1967, he married Polly Peerboom, and the two enjoyed 47 wonderful years of marriage until her passing in 2014.

Joe loved spending time with family, especially fishing trips, lively games of Yahtzee, and bingo nights with Polly. He was rarely seen without a pen in his shirt pocket, often working on a word search puzzle or a game of solitaire—unless his favorite wrestling show was on. He’d often say with a grin, “I know it’s fake, but I enjoy it.”

Joe’s legacy of love and quiet resilience will live on through all who knew him.

Services will be held on January 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur. The family warmly welcomes all who knew Joe to attend and share their favorite memories.