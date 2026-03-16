John Joseph Radermacher, 72

"Happy Holidays!" That was John's signature greeting, and whenever he spoke it, he instantly filled the room with warmth and cheer. His presence made everyone feel welcome, a true reflection of the joy and kindness he shared with all who knew him.

John Joseph Radermacher, age 72, of Le Center, MN, passed away on March 13, 2026, at his home.

The son of Wilmar and Marguerite (Huth) Radermacher, he was born in Shakopee, MN, on June 17, 1953. He was raised in Shakopee and graduated in 1971. Following his graduation, John worked various jobs before beginning a 30 year career with Scott County, from which he retired as the Scott County Maintenance Engineer.

On May 24, 1974, John married his high school sweetheart Kriss Manske, in a beautiful ceremony at St. Marks Church in Shakopee. John and Kriss made their home in Shakopee, where they raised their 3 children. In 1991 they purchased lake property in Le Center, MN and built the dream home that he had always imagined for his family.

John was a man of many talents, from woodworking to working on classic cars. He had a deep passion for antiques, and his home was filled with treasures he'd collected over the years. Often, he would restore them to their former glory, breathing new life into each piece and preserving their timeless beauty. He was especially proud of his collection of Jacob Ries' Rock Spring Bottling Works memorabilia.

John was the go-to guy for everyone - whether they needed something fixed or simply wanted to chat about life. Friends would often stop by, and he'd welcome them into his garage, affectionately known as the "Clubhouse." There they would gather around his huge workbench, which he called the "Altar." It wasn't just a place for tools and repairs, but a space where conversations flowed freely, advice was given, and life's lessons were shared. John always said, "If I do not have it, you do not need it!"

John also had a deep love for classic cars, with a special place in his heart for his prized, all original, 1956 Olds Rocket 88, which he showcased at many local car shows. John was also a master of intricate lettering and pinstriping on cars and signs. It always seemed like there was nothing that he could not fix or create.

John will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As he often said, "Nobody's getting out of this alive," reminding us to cherish every moment. We will forever hold dear the time we spent with him and the countless memories made along the way. His presence may be gone, but his spirit will remain with us always.

John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kriss of 51 years; his children, Lisa (Bob) Tuma, John Radermacher, and Sarah Matson; grandchildren, Devon Tuma, Carter (Madison) Tuma, Reese Tuma, Molly Tuma, Ella Matson, Jada Matson, Alex (Jemma) Matson; and great-granddaughters, Aubree and Aria.

John was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Matt Matson.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at his home and "Clubhouse".