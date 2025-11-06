John “Jack” Frank Vlasak, 85

John “Jack” Frank Vlasak, age 85, of Montogomery, MN, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025, at Mala Strana Assisted Living – Rehabilitation Center in New Prague, with his loving family by his side.

The son of Francis and Helen (Koktavy) Vlasak, he was born in Mongomery Township on August 31, 1940. He grew up on the family farm and attended Montgomery schools. After finishing his education, Jack hit the open road and began his career in trucking. He started out hauling milk, then took to long hauls across the country with International Transport, driving coast to coast. In the mid-1970s, his drive and determination led him to start his own company, Vlasak Trucking, which he proudly ran until the day he retired. Trucks and semis were not just a career; they were his passion. Jack took pride in keeping his trucks gleaming - each one polished to perfection. Jack’s passion for trucking didn’t stop with him, it sparked something in the generations that followed. Both his son and grandson would later find their own calling under the hood when they became mechanics. When it came to turning wrenches, though, he preferred to leave that part to his trusted right-hand man, Dave Prchal “Perky”, who worked faithfully by his side.

Over the years, Jack took great joy in his collection of classic cars. Among his prized favorites were a 1938 Chevy hotrod that quickly became a favorite of his grandsons, a 1958 Chevy, a 1969 GMC pickup, a 1971 Pontiac Catalina, and a 1979 Lincoln Continental. And, of course, his granddaughter’s beloved choice - a vibrant red 2005 Ford Thunderbird convertible. Jack’s classics weren’t just garage treasures; they were parade stars and car show regulars, proudly driven and displayed by a man who truly loved to share his passion. Another one of Jack’s simple joys was his trusty golf cart, which he loved to cruise around town in.

On February 11, 1961, Jack married Donna Mae Jirak, in New Prague and together they were blessed with four wonderful children. Jack was a devoted and supportive father, always ready to lend a hand or offer guidance whenever his kids needed him. But the roles that brought him the greatest joy were those of grandpa and great-grandpa, titles he wore with immense pride. Every year, Jack looked forward to one of his favorite traditions—bringing his two great loves from his hobby farm, his tractors and his horses, to the annual Pioneer Power Show. He attended each day with his grandchildren by his side, proudly showing off his treasures and sharing his passion with them.

Jack will be lovingly remembered by Donna Mae Vlasak; his children, Deb (Rick) Skluzacek of Montgomery, Craig (Kim Washa) Vlasak of Faribault, Kim (Jason) Steen of Montgomery, and Tressa (Tony) Sexe of Lonsdale; grandchildren, Amanda (Jake) Blome, Ashley ( Jeremy) Scheffert, Andrew (Raelynn) Skluzacek , CJ (Kirsten) Vlasak, Kayla (Matt Hogate) Vlasak, Becca Washa, Alli (Ben) Eotvos, Amy (Kevyn Williams) Hansen, Danielle (Austin) Wyatt, Madison Glende, Derek (Jaeden Spurling) Steen, Zach Sexe, and Sydney Sexe; 19 great-grandchildren with two on the way; siblings, Betty Remes, Bob (Carol) Vlasak, Joyce Gammon, and Shirley (Dan) Harnish; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandson, Ethan Scheffert, brothers-in-law, Tom Remes and Jeff Gammon, nephew, Alex Gammon, and his sidekick German Shepperd, Captain.

Jack’s family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Montgomery American Legion from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at a private family burial at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery, MN.

A heartfelt thank you to Moments Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion they showed to Jack.