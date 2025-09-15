John J. "Jack" Holomek, 87

John J. "Jack" Holomek, age 87, of Montgomery, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 12, 2025, surrounded by the love and presence of his family.

Born in Mapleton, Minnesota, on October 25, 1937, Jack was the son of John and Agnes (FitzSimmons) Holomek. As a youth, he enjoyed time on the FitzSimmons family farms and was active in sports.

An all-around athlete, Jack was a standout in football, basketball, and baseball during his high school years. He lettered in each sport all four years and earned multiple All-Conference honors. After high school, he attended Mankato State with hopes of becoming a coach. He carried his passion for sports into adulthood. He played town softball for many years and golfed regularly, right through his 87th year. Jack didn’t just play sports, he lived them with enthusiasm, camaraderie, and joy.

He had a deep love for the outdoors, especially bird hunting. He was known to be a sharp shot and cherished fall days in the field with good friends, his son, and the many dogs he had through the years. For Jack, it wasn’t just about the hunt. It was about the stories, the laughter, and people he loved. These outings were a ritual, filled with humor, companionship, and tradition.

Jack was fun-loving and a good friend. His eyes twinkled when telling a good story, and he shared his infectious smile when delivering a well-timed joke. Beneath the laughter was a person who listened, supported, and stood by your side. That’s the kind of father he was, too. Jack raised his children with just the right mix of independence and security. He encouraged you to walk your own path, yet his unwavering love was always there to catch you when you stumbled. As demonstrated many times over, there was truly nothing he wouldn’t do for his family or friends.

Jack spent his adult life in Montgomery, Minnesota, where he and his beloved wife, JoAnn E. (Hruby) Holomek, made their home and raised their three children: Brad Holomek, Brenda (Holomek) Kaminski, and Jill (Holomek) Bothwell. In 1963, Jack founded Holomek Furniture and Flooring. He was grateful to be working within the local community for over 45 years, alongside the people who were also his friends.



Jack’s involvement extended far beyond his business. He served proudly for many years as a volunteer fireman, a long-standing board member for Queen of Peace Hospital (currently Mayo Clinic Health System) in New Prague, a member of the Montgomery Community Club, and was the longtime Master of Ceremonies for the Kolacky Queen Pageant. He enjoyed his years singing in the Holy Redeemer Church Choir, was part of the founding committee for the Montgomery Golf Course and remained a club member well into his retirement. Even after retiring, Jack found joy volunteering and driving for Aging Services.

Since 2000, Jack and JoAnn spent their winters in Mesa, Arizona. They built fond memories with friends, both old and new. Jack treasured those Arizona days playing golf, cards, and enjoying happy hour gatherings that could happen at any time of the day.

Above all, Jack found his greatest pride and deepest joy in his family: a husband, a loving father, and a proud grandfather. He showed up for every game, recital, and school event, as the biggest fan in the stands. His wisdom and humor, with a patience that deepened with time, shaped the lives of those lucky enough to call him Dad or Grandpa. He gave love freely and built a foundation of confidence and support that his family will carry forever.

Jack is survived by his wife JoAnn of 66 years, his three children: Brad Holomek, Brenda Kaminski (spouse Maciek), and Jill Bothwell (spouse Tom); and his grandchildren: Mikhail Kaminski (wife Olivia), Kylie Kaminski (fiancé Michael Fritz), Katrina Kaminski, Collette Kaminski, and Brooke Bothwell.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Holomek.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, with Fr. George Grafsky officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. A private family interment service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery at a later time. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Jack may be directed to Aging Services for Communities (Montgomery), St. Croix Hospice (Mankato), or Pheasants Forever.

Jack Holomek lived a life rich with love, laughter, and spirit. He leaves behind a world made better by his presence, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.