JoAnn Marie Petricka, 81

JoAnn Marie Petricka, age 81.

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, JoAnn Marie Petricka, on Saturday, October 18, 2025. She leaves us with a life of love, charity, selflessness and world famous recipes.

Born on February 24, 1944, to Mary Ann and John Clarence Pomije in New Prague, MN, JoAnn was the second youngest of four sisters, Marion, Dorothy, Janet and Grace.

JoAnn graduated from New Prague High School in 1962, and worked as a receptionist for Dr. Sladek’s dental office. While working as a bank teller in Montgomery, she met and then married her husband Donald. While raising their seven children, JoAnn worked tirelessly to provide for her family. For 25 years, she was a Girl Scout Leader, PERA bus driver for Montgomery Public Schools, and American Legion Post #79 Banquet Manager. JoAnn was an excellent bookkeeper and helped her husband manage Petricka Plumbing and Heating for many decades. JoAnn was a pillar of her community. She was President of the Council of Catholic Women, President of the Degree of Honor Fraternal Organization, President of the Altar Rosary Society, President of the American Legion Post #79, member of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center, Montgomery Historical Society, and Twin Lakes Sportsman’s Club. JoAnn was a woman of great Catholic faith, a devoted parishioner of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, and supported numerous charitable organizations through her many donations and unwavering volunteerism.

JoAnn was an athletic woman, participating in basketball while young, and co-ed softball in her adult years. As a dedicated mother, she encouraged her children to do the same, and never missed one of her children’s sporting events. JoAnn had an artistic and creative eye. She enjoyed drawing, painting and music, and possessed a remarkable talent for adding beauty wherever she could. JoAnn was an avid gardener and managed multiple gardens throughout Montgomery and New Prague. Food was her love language. JoAnn was featured in the Minneapolis City Pages for her famous Funeral Hotdish - she wrote many tried and true recipes, and served countless delicious dinners and desserts throughout her years.

JoAnn married her husband Donald on February 27, 1965, at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague, MN. Together they enjoyed nearly sixty years of marriage. She was a devoted mother to her seven children, Vicki (Mike) Towey, Bryan (special friend, Jenny), Jeff, Michele (Todd) Gregor, Deb (Fritz) Shimota, Kelly (Brent) Jones, and Meghan (Christopher) Bonfiglio, who forever will be treasured. As a mother, JoAnn was a pillar of perpetual strength and support, a source of unwavering guidance - always there to lend a listening ear or offer a helping hand.

JoAnn leaves a legacy through her nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, great-grandchild, and three step-great-grandchildren. She adored each and every one of them, and her love will forever live on in their hearts.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents John and Mary, sisters Marion, Dorothy, Janet and Grace, and husband Donald.

We will forever remember JoAnn as a loving wife, devout mother, selfless woman and faithful patron. May she find eternal peace, and may her memory continue to bring comfort and strength to all who knew and adored her.

Please join us in honoring the life of JoAnn Petricka on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, as we gather to celebrate her remarkable journey and bid her a heartfelt farewell. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, MN. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery, MN. Schoenbauer Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, or sent to Schoenbauer Funeral Home in memory of JoAnn.

Rest in peace, dear Mom. You will be deeply missed.