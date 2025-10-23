James Francis Kalina, 90

James (Jim) Francis Kalina, age 90, of Lonsdale, MN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on October 21, 2025. Jim was born in Wheatland Township, MN, on January 6, 1935, to Max and Emma (Cecka) Kalina. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. Jim married Mary Komarek on June 12, 1958, and they lived in Lonsdale, where they built their home and raised their four children. Jim was the owner and operator of Kalina Trucking, hauling bulk milk for over 50 years until vision problems forced him to step away from his truck. He was the best of the best – a hardworking, humble, honest man that was devoted to his family above all else.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John Kalina, Bob Kalina, and Rose Marie (George) Tuma. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kalina; children, David (Mary Jane) Kalina, Kathy (Rick) Holtz, Megan (Mark Lasswell) Kalina, and Tom (Noelle) Kalina; 12 grandchildren, Molly (Jeremiah Hales) Kalina-Hales, Robb Kalina, Ted (Hannah) Kalina, Emily (David Behm) Holtz, Claire Holtz, Andrea Holtz, Tessa Lasswell, Bridget (Thomas) Brice, Nina Lasswell, Joe (Dani) Kalina, Max (Gabby) Kalina, and Marty (Emma) Kalina; and 4 great-grandchildren, Edwin Kalina, Simon Kalina, Dawson Kalina, and baby Brice due in April. He is also survived by his siblings, Jerry Kalina, Ray (Sheila) Kalina, and Carol (Joe) Sticha; sister-in-law, Shirley Kalina; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Lonsdale, MN, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Jim’s family extends thanks to N C Little Memorial Hospice for the amazing care they provided in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to Holy Cross School, Holy Redeemer School, or a Catholic school of your choice.

White Funeral Home, Lonsdale, MN 507-744-2368

Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com