Harvey Eugene Chapman, 85

Harvey Eugene Chapman, age 85, of Montgomery, MN, passed away peacefully in his favorite chair on his farm on February 16, 2026.

The son of Arthur Newton and Lue Elsie (Clymore) Chapman, Harvey was born on October 12, 1940, in Baudette, MN. He grew up in Baudette and attended the University of MN, Crookston, half of his junior and senior years of high school studying agriculture. He graduated from Baudette High School in 1958 before enlisting in the United States Army where he earned the highest level of marksmanship, Expert. When he got home from the army, he worked at the paper mill in International Falls and also attended a trade school where he studied drafting.

On March 14, 1964, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in International Falls he married Eileen Foss, the beautiful young woman who had stolen his heart on a chance evening at the bowling alley in International Falls. They moved to Eagan, where they lived for a couple years, and Harvey began his career in the concrete and construction business working on commercial buildings. While searching for a place to put down solid roots, they found their dream farm in Montgomery and moved there in December of 1969, where they raised their four kids and built their life together.

Harvey’s extremely strong work ethic carried him through a long career in construction, beginning at Jesco Construction and eventually retiring as a Foreman at the age of 62 from Kelleher Construction after many years of dedicated service. He worked tirelessly for his family, leaving home before sunrise each morning. After a full day on the job, he returned home and kept going, spending his evenings caring for the farm and tending to the animals and crops. He and Eileen took great pride in their farmstead, keeping the lawn meticulously mowed, numerous flower beds and pots, and a large garden. In 1998, after the last cow was sold from the farm, he and Eileen entered a new chapter of life, spending more time together and enjoying days at their family cabin on East Battle Lake in Henning, Minnesota. In recent years, Harvey enjoyed his day trips to the Little Six Casino, where he cherished chatting with the staff and coffee ladies; the staff there held a special place in his heart for the kindness and care they always showed him during his visits.

Harvey will be fondly remembered for the flannel shirts he loved to wear, the small, thoughtful ways he always spoiled his wife, the joy he took in holding his grandchildren as babies, his kind heart, and his sense of humor. Harvey and Eileen provided a solid, loving and fun home on the farm where family loved to congregate. Harvey loved all sweets but especially cookies, donuts, and apple fritters. He delighted in mystery novels and watching western shows in his favorite recliner. He loved everything about farming and cherished his time on a tractor. He embodied a humble and stoic spirit and his presence and the memories he created will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Michael (Carrie) Chapman of New Prague, Lisa (Troy) Kruse of Stillwater, and Jeff (Beth) Chapman of New Prague; grandchildren, Emma, Sophie, and Mark Chapman, Trey, Selena, and Jaslyn Kruse, James Lincoln, Lain and Jack Chapman; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Chapman and June Foss; brother-in-law, William Foss; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eileen in 2021, daughter, Beth in 2023; and siblings, Dorothy (Eldo) Jackson and Bruce Chapman; sister-in-law, Faye Foss, and brother-in-law, Ell-Kay Foss.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery, MN; Pastor David Wall will officiate. Harvey’s family will greet guests at a visitation held one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at the church.