Gregory “Greg” Joseph Wacker, 75

Gregory “Greg” Joseph Wacker, age 75, of Montgomery, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Mala Strana Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Greg was born on February 2, 1951, in Sharon Township, Le Sueur County, during a bitter winter cold snap when temperatures dipped to 28 degrees below zero. He was the son of Clayton and Margaret (Picha) Wacker. Greg attended Le Sueur High School and graduated with the Class of 1969.

On July 27, 1974, Greg was united in marriage to Nancy Marie Ziskovsky at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale - on a day remembered for its 105-degree heat. Together, Greg and Nancy raised six children and shared 46 years of marriage before Nancy passed away on July 30, 2020.

Greg had a strong work ethic and genuinely loved to work. He began his working years at the “School of Hard Knocks” while employed at the Le Sueur Farmers Elevator, followed by a brief stint at Montgomery Wards in Faribault - until he decided that wearing a tie wasn’t for him. In 1973, he joined Cannon Valley Coop. From 1984 to 1991, Greg managed the local coop in Mora before relocating closer to home to manage the feed mill coop in Webster while living in Lonsdale.

Later in his career, Greg found success in sales, traveling throughout the Midwest for Universal Coop and most recently for Ipesila, where he specialized in grain and silage bag sales. He would have continued working longer if his health had allowed.

Greg was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale, where he regularly volunteered. While raising his family, he enjoyed camping, summer fishing trips with the kids, hunting, watching sports, gardening, visiting with friends, playing cards, and always lending a helping hand. Above all else, Greg cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Following the passing of his wife, Greg found companionship again with Sandra Berg of Millersburg. They were engaged on October 20, 2021, and shared a special bond as great companions, capable of talking for countless hours together.

Greg is survived by his children: Jeremy (Lori) Wacker of Rockford, Greg Wacker Jr. of St. Cloud, Jacqueline Wacker (Kaleb Kuball) of Montgomery, Matthew Wacker of Montgomery, Patricia (Brian) Duban of Faribault, and Ruthanne Kuhn of Owatonna; nine grandchildren: Alexis Wacker (fiancée, Devin Emslander), Olivia Wacker, Isabella Wacker, Lilly Duban, Savanna Duban, Cole Kuhn, Keisha Kuhn, Connor Kuhn, and Rylee Briggs; fiancée, Sandra Berg of Millersburg; siblings: Harold (Virginia) Wacker of Madelia, Joan Wacker of Le Sueur, Janice (Dale) Winters of Le Sueur, Marcella (Robert) Pengilly of St. Peter, and Christopher (Mona) Wacker of Le Sueur; brother-in-law, Douglas Ziskovsky; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nancy.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Montgomery Chapel of Schoenbauer Funeral Homes. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Lonsdale. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Londale.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com