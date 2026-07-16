Gerald "Jerry" A. Ademmer, 90

Gerald "Jerry" A. Ademmer, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Jerry was born on June 16, 1936, in Heidelberg, Minnesota, to Frank and Ella (Prochaska) Ademmer. He grew up on the family farm in Heidelberg, where he learned the values of hard work, dedication, and the importance of family. He attended school in Montgomery, Minnesota.

Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He first enlisted and served from 1959 to 1961 and then again from 1961 to 1962. His military service was something he carried with great pride throughout his life.

On October 8, 1960, Jerry married Mary (Jasan) Ademmer. Together, they made their home in Heidelberg, where they raised their family and built a life filled with love, hard work, and countless cherished memories.

Jerry worked in masonry alongside his brother for more than 30 years, taking great pride in his craftsmanship and dedication to his work. During those years, he also farmed cash crops, a passion he especially enjoyed sharing with his son. After leaving masonry, Jerry continued to stay busy, holding several jobs over the years, including working alongside his son-in-law. He later retired from Mala Strana Nursing Home, where he served as Head Engineer.

Jerry was a hardworking, kind-hearted family man who was happiest when he was building, fixing, farming, gardening, or spending time outdoors. His life was defined by hard work, practical skills, a deep love for family, and a strong sense of pride in caring for the people and things around him.

He loved gardening and creating woodworking projects for his children and grandchildren. Whether he was building, repairing, or simply lending a helping hand, Jerry found purpose in caring for others and creating things that would last.

Most of all, Jerry will be remembered as a gentle soul who spent his life helping others. He worked hard, loved deeply, and took great pride in the life he built. His stories, wisdom, kindness, and the example he set will continue to live on through the family he loved so dearly.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ademmer; his children, David (Kris) Ademmer and Susan (Arthur) Kasendorf; his grandchildren, Steven Ademmer, Dylan (Katie) Kasendorf, Matthew (Gina) Ademmer, Joshua Kasendorf, and Kaitlyn Kasendorf; his great-grandchildren, Arden Kasendorf and Wrenley Ademmer; and his sister-in-law, Stella Ademmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ella (Prochaska) Ademmer; his sister, Mary Schoenecker; his brother, Francis "Fritz" Ademmer; and his infant brother.

Jerry's legacy of love, hard work, kindness, and devotion to family will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Heidelberg with Fr. Timothy Norris as celebrant. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Tuesday.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com