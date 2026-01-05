Esther Grace Kabes, 99

Esther Grace Kabes, age 99, of New Prague, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Esther was born on January 19, 1926, in Erin Township to Edward and Albina (Novotny) Wondra. She met the love of her life, Roman Kabes Sr., and they were married on August 27, 1946. Together they were fortunate to have four children: George, Arnold, Roman Jr., and Roselyn.

In addition to raising her family and caring for her home, Esther was a hardworking woman. Besides farming, she was employed at Dvorak’s Grocery Store, as a house cleaner during the summers, and worked at Green Giant.

Esther enjoyed many simple pleasures in life. In her spare time, she loved doing puzzle books, baking, cooking, gardening, and reading the Farmer’s Almanac. She also enjoyed playing cards, dancing to old time music, and listening to KCHK.

Esther is survived by her children, George (Terry) Kabes of Lakeville, Arnold (Arlene) Kabes of New Prague, and Roman Kabes Jr. (friend Jennifer Ragborg) of Burnsville; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roman Kabes Sr.; her daughter, Roselyn Kabes; her grandchild, Michael Kabes; her parents; and her siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Czech National Cemetery in New Prague, Minnesota, followed by lunch at the K.C. Hall.