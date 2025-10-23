Donald S. Dvorak, 78

Donald S. Dvorak, age 78, of New Prague, died peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Cura of Le Sueur. Don was born on January 28, 1947, in New Prague, to Stanley A. and Emily E. (Breuer) Dvorak. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1965 and went on to earn his degree from Mankato State College. It was there at the Newman Center that he met the woman who would become his wife! He married Marcella M. Holicky on August 29, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. His first job was teaching at Fitzgerald Middle School in Mankato. He had done his student teaching in New Prague under Bill Masberg and one evening when Bill and Marlene Masberg were sharing dinner at Don and Marcy's home, Bill told Don there was a job opening at New Prague Schools and Don should fill out an application! That job also included coaching junior high baseball. His storied career was born that evening and continued over 30 years.

In summers, Don fried hundreds of chicken halves working at Cedar Lake Farm. Besides coaching and umping summer ball, he was active in community service. He was a member of both 3rd and 4th degree Knights of Columbus, serving as past Grand Knight for 3rd degree. He was a Rotarian, also serving as past president. He was active in the founding St. Wenceslaus YAC (Young Adult Christians) group, a group active to this day. He served for 13 years on the New Prague School Board. Most importantly was his contribution to baseball. He coached High School baseball, Legion baseball in New Prague, and Town teams in both Veseli and Webster, and served on the DRS Baseball Board. His accomplishments and dedication were recognized with induction into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020. Don introduced many young boys to youth sports with his initiation of Babe Ruth and flag football here. Baseball was Don's life and he could be seen at games well into recent years when mobility made attending difficult. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he thoroughly enjoyed attending their events and became their greatest fan!



His greatest legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched - students, athletes, parish members, friends, and family alike. For 31 years, he poured his heart into teaching, shaping not only minds but also character and confidence. For over 40 seasons on the baseball field, he coached with patience, humor, and unwavering belief in his players, leaving behind lessons that reached far beyond the game. His steady presence and humble service to St. Wenceslaus Parish reflected his deep faith and devotion to God. He lived his faith quietly but powerfully - through his love for others, his constant prayers for those he cared about, and his belief that every person was worth lifting up. Above all, he loved people, and that love was felt by everyone who had the blessing of knowing him. Through his example, he taught that kindness, dedication, faith, and prayer are the truest measures of a life well lived.

Don is survived by his wife, Marcella "Marcy" Dvorak of New Prague; children, Joe (Lindsey) Dvorak of Eden Prairie, Tim (Amanda) Dvorak of New Prague, Liz (Brad) Cervenka of New Prague; grandchildren, Brooke, Emily, Ben, Austin, & Piper Dvorak, Andrew, Anna, & Alana Cervenka; sister, Catherine (Bob) Havlicek of Chanhassen; brother, Stan (Mary) Dvorak of Lakeville; many nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home on Friday, October 31 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday morning from 8:30-10:30. Guests are encouraged to wear athletic apparel or baseball jerseys in honor of Don. Burial will take place at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the KC Hall.

Memorials are preferred to the New Prague Education Foundation or to St. Wenceslaus Church or School.

