Diane (Cookie) Rae Reimer, 78

Diane (Cookie) Rae Reimer, age 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 12, 2025, with her family by her side.

Diane is survived by her children, Heidi (Dave) Russell and Cory (Lisa) Reimer; her brother, Jeff (Margaret) Dalsted and sister, Cheri Mikla; her grandchildren Mariah (Ben) Bryant, Jordan Reimer, Noah (Caitlin) Russell, Paige Reimer, Aliyah (Ethan) Huddleson, Isaiah Russell and Theah Russell; her great-grandchildren Reagan Bryant and Harper Huddleson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Duane Reimer; her sisters Carmen Plonsky, Sandy Rochel, and Robin Bachmeier; her daughter, Jamie.

Diane was a loving wife and mother. She was a devoted follower of Jesus and received Christ as her personal Savior over 40 years ago. The greatest memory we carry with us is her passionate heart and calling for the Haitian people. She served as a missionary in Haiti for 38 years. Her most recent work in Haiti was founder of Fountain of Christ Ministries that serves as a school for children in a very impoverished area in the plateau of Haiti. Diane sacrificed her life for a people God put on her heart many years ago.

Cookie will be dearly missed, treasured and remembered by her family in the United States as well as her family in Haiti. She has left a legacy that has impacted many of those she loved and served.

There will be a Celebration of Life on December 6th at Bethesda Church, 15033 State Hwy 13 S., Prior Lake, MN 55372 from 3:00 to 6:00, with a time of sharing and reflection at 4:30. One of Cookie’s last wishes was any gifts shared would be donations towards Fountain of Christ Ministries on behalf of the children in Haiti.