Von Bank dedicated decades of service to New Prague

When he was working a shift for the old New Prague Ambulance Service, there was never a need to ask Harry Von Bank how to get to wherever the ambulance was headed. He just knew the way.

From its inception in 1969 through 2010, Harold ‘Harry’ Von Bank gave 41 years of his life to the community’s ambulance service. Von Bank passed away earlier this month, April 10. He was the last surviving member of the people who formed the old New Prague Ambulance Service. A native of the area, he knew the community, its residents and its streets.

“He was like a human GPS,” said Lisa Kaczor, a longtime member of the ambulance service. “He knew everybody in New Prague. He knew their families, where they lived and how many kids they had. He was incredible.”

Beyond the address and the family name, Von Bank knew how to take care of people, she said. Sure, he had been through...

To see more on this story pick up the April 30, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.