U.S. Post Office has lease for new site

While there has been little progress to creating a new U.S. Post Office for New Prague, behind-the-scenes work toward a new home for a facility has continued.

The Postal Service has secured a lease for a new facility at 1102 First St. NE in New Prague, said Desai Abdul-Razzaaq of the U.S. Post Office’s Corporate Communications Office. The location is the site of the former Pizza Ranch restaurant just east of the intersection of NE 10th Ave. and E Main St. “Construction activities will begin soon,” he said.

The city has not received any plans for work on the site. Abdul-Razzaaq did not respond to a request for information about plans for the new site, the potential size of the building or even a potential opening date.

In June of 2025, the USPS announced a “final decision” on its plans to leave the current site in downtown New Prague in favor of a new site. It stated, due to space deficiency, the U.S. Postal Service determined it was necessary to find a new location. The USPS anticipates providing the...

To see more on this story pick up the June 4, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.