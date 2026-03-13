Tikalsky acres agreement incomplete

The New Prague City Council came to a consensus to have city staff and City Attorney Scott Riggs of the law firm Kennedy & Graven discuss the city’s next steps on the Tikalsky Acres development agreement, a 20-year old agreement for a housing development.

The city council held a special meeting to discuss the 2005 agreement with Randy Kubes for a housing subdivision on the southeast side of New Prague. The housing development covers 40 acres, which is for 92 housing units, of which 89 units have been built.

City Administrator Josh Tetzlaff said there are outstanding items in the agreement that still need to be completed. A memorandum from Tetzlaff listed the items. Among them are improvements to Le Sueur County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 29. When Kubes began development of Tikalsky Acres it triggered improvements to be made to CSAH 29 to make it into an urban street including a walking trail and curb and gutter. The improvements to CSAH 29 were to be immediately adjacent to Tikalsky Acres, said the memo. Le Sueur County billed the city $179,984, of which approximately $10,000 is to be paid by New Prague, the memo said. Kubes is responsible for $169,154, according to the memo.

Kubes felt the road should have been built lower than it currently is, said Tetzlaff.

Interim Mayor Chuck Nickolay asked about the letter of credit for the project.

Planning/Community Development Director Ken Ondich replied the letter of credit was repudiated when the bank that held the letter of credit closed.

Councilor Maggie Bass asked how low was the road supposed to be. The road was supposedly to be built so it was lower than the houses in the housing division. Instead the road is equal with the site lines of the houses, Tetzlaff said. Certain sections of the road were lowered and Tetzlaff said he could dig into past paperwork about it.

According to Kubes with CSAH 29 the way it is, it makes it difficult to sell housing units in that area. Kubes believes the project has been...

To see more on this story pick up the March 12, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.