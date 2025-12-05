Thanksgiving at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church provides 200+ meals

Organizers of the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague estimated they provided more than 200 meals to individuals and families. About 100 meals were served at the church and just as many or more were meals to go or delivered to someone.

Donna Galvin, who organizes the meals, said volunteers started to prepare the meal Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

“People are generous with the ingredients for the meal and we have lots of volunteers all three days,” said Galvin, noting there were 40 volunteers this year with several helping all three days of preparation of the meal and serving it Thanksgiving day.

Galvin took over organizing the meals in 2016 from Audre Johnson, who started the dinner.

“People are extremely grateful for this dinner,” Galvin said. She said families will help out and other families will attend, plus people will look out for their neighbors making sure they have a meal or a place to go on Thanksgiving.

Among those attending was the Mary and Michael Busch family with daughters Emma and Ada and friend Wyatt Puhl.

To see more on this story pick up the December 4, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.