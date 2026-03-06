Rolling out the Pinewood Derby

Cub Scout Pack 323 held its Pinewood Derby Sunday, March 1, at the New Prague Park Ballroom.

Cub Master Ted Hefty said there were 27 cars entered by Lion members who are in kindergarten and Arrow of Light who are in fifth grade. Pack members are given wood blocks to carve into cars and attach the wheels to.

Helping with the event was Warren Kalsow of Apple Valley, who provided the electronics for the races and the track. “We do it frequently,” said Kalsow, noting his group has...

