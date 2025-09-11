Remembering September 11

The New Prague Fire Department was flying a United States flag in front of its department the morning of Thursday, Sept. 11, in memory of the events that happened Sept. 11, 2001. This is the 24th anniversary of the terroristic attacks on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001, when two airplanes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, a third was flown into the Pentagon and a fourth airplane crashed in a rural Pennsylvania field, during a passenger revolt. The attacks 2,977 people and launched a world wide war on terroristic organizations. (Patrick Fisher photo)