Pumpkin Express transports 300 at Gopher State Railway Museum

Gopher Stat Railway Museum, north of New Prague along Highway 21, had 300 people come out for its annual Pumpkin Express, Saturday, Oct. 11. Many families rode in one of two cabooses pulled by its train engine to a pumpkin patch where they could pick out a pumpkin.

“This is our first time,” said Tom Murphy of Dundas, who was with his children Edward and Georgina. He looked up the schedule for the Pumpkin Express on the museum’s website. “We decided to take advantage of it. It’s a fantastic family event, it’s the right size and it was close by.”

The Smith family of parents Ashley and Eric with their daughter, Harper, and sons, Fin and Beck, tried to attend the event last year, but weren’t able to make it. “I’m glad this year worked out,” said Ashley Smith.

The weather for the Pumpkin Express was a good...

