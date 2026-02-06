NPHS’ Snoball queen and king to be crowned at pep fest

New Prague High School began celebrating Snoball Monday, Feb. 2, and will continue through this week with a 1:45 p.m. pep fest tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 6, with the crowning of the Snoball queen and king in the high school gym. The annual mid-winter celebration ends with a dance Saturday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m,. in the high school gym.

As part of Snoball, NPHS has had dress-up days this week, said supervisor Heather Vikla Dobias. Monday, Feb. 2, was PJ/comfy day and Tuesday, Feb. 3, was Nike tech vs. Quarter zip, which is a meme/trend right now. Students could either dress up in Nike clothes...

