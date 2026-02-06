New Prague Times News 6 February 2026

NPHS’ Snoball queen and king to be crowned at pep fest

New Prague High School’s queen and king candidates for Snoball were announced Friday, Jan. 30. Queen candidates are back row, left to right, Addy Ridgeway, Olivia Quast, Lucy Gergen, Emily Giesen; second row, Norah Blaschko, Mia Barton, Naomi Sticha, Catie Ambroz; king candidates are third row, Mitchell Chadwick, Landon Shepard, Ian Songe, Sully Mach; front row, Michael Bruner, Karder Schmoll, Sawyer Jasperson and Ryan Berry. Snoball is happening this week with the crowning of the king and queen during a 1:45 p.m. pep fest, Friday, Feb. 6, in the high school gym. (Patrick Fisher photo)

Patrick Fisher, pfisher@newpraguetimes.com

New Prague High School began celebrating Snoball Monday, Feb. 2, and will continue through this week with a 1:45 p.m. pep fest tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 6, with the crowning of the Snoball queen and king in the high school gym. The annual mid-winter celebration ends with a dance Saturday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m,. in the high school gym.

As part of Snoball, NPHS has had dress-up days this week, said supervisor Heather Vikla Dobias. Monday, Feb. 2, was PJ/comfy day and Tuesday, Feb. 3, was Nike tech vs. Quarter zip, which is a meme/trend right now. Students could either dress up in Nike clothes...

